NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A minbus was engulfed in flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units sprung into action at the scene of a blaze that completely gutted this minibus near Northwest 135th Street and 27th Avenue, Friday.

According to officials, the bus was empty and no one was hurt.

The fire was put out, but what exactly sparked the flame is under investigation.

