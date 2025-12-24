SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue made quick work of a fire that broke out at a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene near Southwest 91st Street and 83rd Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke pouring out of the home.

Crews cut a hole in the roof of the home to get access to the flames.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

