MIAMI (WSVN) - Fire crews have extinguished fierce flames at a Miami business.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at the 8’s Market on Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 27th Street, Friday night.

According to officials, the flames were sparked by a generator behind the business.

The owner of a nearby barber shop described the moment she knew something was wrong.

“We were in the back, we were just talking, and out of nowhere, we start smelling like a burning, kind of like a burning plastic,” said Nicole Nuñez. “We were so scared because this is not the first time. This is the second time this happens, the second fire in maybe six months.”

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.