NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews took down a fire inside a unit of a high rise in North Bay Village.

Officials say the fire broke out inside the high rise located on the 7600 block of East Treasure Drive just after 7 p.m.

Residents were evacuated from the building.

MDFR determined this was an electrical fire on the 17th floor, which resulted in some smoke and water damage.

Nobody was hurt.

