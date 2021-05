SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A house was engulfed in fire in Sunny Isles Beach.

Police said the flames broke out in the kitchen at that home on 191st Street and Atlantic Boulevard, Tuesday morning.

No one was inside at the time.

Firefighters had it under control in no time.

The cause of the fire is still a mystery.

