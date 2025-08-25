MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews extinguished a fire at a restaurant in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, officials said.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the La Esquina De La Fama restaurant at 1388 SW 8th Street around 4:30 p.m., Monday.

7News cameras captured firefighters going in and out of the building with hoses in an effort to control the flames.

According to officials, Southwest Eighth Street is shut down between Southwest 12th and 17th avenues as crews respond to the blaze.

Thick smoke continues to fill up the street.

MFR said the fire is under control and everyone got out safely with no injuries.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes while firefighters investigate.

No injuries have been reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.