NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight fire broke out at a recycling plant in Northwest Miami-Dade, officials say.

First responders said the fire ignited at around 4 a.m. Monday near North River Driver and 37th Avenue.

Firefighters were observed monitoring the site for hot spots after the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

