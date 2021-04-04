Crews extinguish fire at NW Miami-Dade recycling plant

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a recycling plant in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured thick black smoke rising from the plant located near Northwest 21st Street and 37th Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene just after 12:30 p.m. and were able to get the blaze under control.

Just after 3:30 p.m., officials confirmed the fire was out.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.