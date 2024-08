NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters sprang into action after a home caught fire in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

The fire sparked along Northwest 14th Avenue and 86th Street, just after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to officials, crews quickly put out the flames, and no one was hurt.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

