CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews extinguished a storefront fire in Coral Gables.

The Coral Gables Fire Department responded to the store located in the 3800 block of Southwest Eighth Street, Monday morning.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and raging flames as they made their way inside the building.

7News cameras captured the damage inside of the store and shattered glass all over the floor.

The flames were extinguished and no one was hurt.

The building is currently inactive.

