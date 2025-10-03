OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a fire broke out inside a two-story apartment complex in Opa-Locka, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the second-alarm fire along the 2100 block of Ali Baba Avenue, adjacent to State Road 9, at around 8 a.m. on Friday.

Heavy flames and thick clouds of smoke billowed into the air from the complex’s roof as crews conducted an aggressive attack on the fire from inside the structure.

The building was soon deemed unsafe to be inside due to a structural compromise on the second floor. This prompted crews to switch to a defensive attack where they tried to suppress the flames from the exterior of the building.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as a ladder unit sprayed the apartment building from above.

The fire has since been brought under control, but crews are on scene and are monitoring flareups.

The roadway leading to the apartment building is closed, but traffic has not been impeded at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

