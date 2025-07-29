OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue extinguished a fire that broke out inside an efficiency unit in Opa-locka Monday afternoon.

MDFR responded to reports of a structure fire near Northwest 18th Avenue and Opa-Locka Boulevard just after 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from an efficiency unit located at the rear of the property and quickly got the fire under control, preventing it from spreading into the home.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

