Crews extinguish car fire on SR 836 in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews put out fierce flames along the Dolphin Expressway in Miami after a car caught fire.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Northwest 45th Street, at around 2:30 p.m., Sunday.

Cellphone video captured the car engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

The blaze caused some lane closures and traffic backups.

Officials have not provided details about what may have caused the vehicle to ignite.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.