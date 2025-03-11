HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews were able to get the upper hand on a car fire that erupted on the northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene on Northwest 103rd Street in Hialeah on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were seen extinguishing the flames that erupted.

Traffic was slowly getting by, despite the right lane of the highway being blocked.

It’s unclear what led to the fire or if the driver was able to get out safely.

