WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car that caught on fire inside a building in West Miami-Dade prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene along the 7000 block of Northwest 41st Street, Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were able to take control of the fire as smoke could be seen pouring out from the building.

It is unclear what ignited the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

