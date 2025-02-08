MIAMI (WSVN) - Fire crews extinguished a car fire that sparked near Miami.

A car was seen up in flames early Saturday morning near Southwest 23rd Avenue and Southwest 27th Street.

Crews managed to put out the fire and clear the smoke.

The vehicle was left completely burnt.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.