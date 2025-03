MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews have extinguished a car fire that erupted in the garage of a South Florida hospital.

City of Miami Fire Rescue said the car went up in flames at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Monday.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire.

Officials said two other cars took some heat damage.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

