SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two campers burst into flames overnight in Southwest Miami-Dade, leaving at least three residents displaced.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, fierce flames erupted from two campers, including a farm and a food stand, on a property along 177th and 104th Street.

Fire crews responded and managed to get the blaze under control in 30 minutes.

Three residents were seen watching in tears from the road as firefighters worked to save what they could.

No one was injured; however, all residents have been left without a home.

“Fortunately for us, the two campers were located at the outer corner of the property,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Arnold Piedrahita. “We were able to make a quick extinguishment. Three of the people that were living in the camper at the time were able to escape the fire; however, they will be displaced. We are currently in the process of determining whether they need the Red Cross for assistance.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

