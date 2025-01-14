SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a structural fire at a small business in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident occurred at Yaily’s Fashion Store near Southwest 123rd Court and Quail Roost Drive, Monday.

Several mannequins were moved outside after the shop was left badly charred.

Two neighboring stores also sustained smoke damage.

One person was taken to the hospital for potential smoke inhalation.

The fire has since been extinguished, and the cause is under investigation.

