NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews were able to extinguish a boat fire that erupted in Biscayne Bay.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the vessel that was docked along East Drive, near 79th Street, in North Bay Village.

Fire officials said the blaze ignited in the boat’s engine compartment.

7News cameras captured firefighters on the boat fighting the flames, as well as a nearby street being blocked off.

Crews knocked down the flames.

No injuries were reported.

