MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Fire responded to reports of a fire on the fourth floor of a Miami Beach condo.

Firefighters arrived at the 5000 block of Collins Avenue a little before 5:00 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials say the fire was contained to one unit.

One person, inside the unit escaped without any injuries. They were evaluated on the scene by Fire Rescue and did not require transportation.

Other residents, along with their pets, evacuated the building and were observed waiting at the entrance of the condo to get the all clear from officials before going back inside.

7Skyforce hovered above where smoke was seen coming the fourth floor of the building, the windows were shattered, and the walls were covered in black smoke.

Officials, believe the cause of the fire could be an electrical scooter.

