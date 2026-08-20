NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews got the upper hand on a fire that ignited at an apartment complex in Northwest Miami-Dade and led paramedics to take three people to the hospital, including a firefighter.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the two-alarm blaze at Lake Shore Presidential Apartments near Northwest 95th Street and 12th Avenue, just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Firefighters were seen in the hallways of the apartment building and on the roof of the complex.

Crews were able to knock down the base of the fire in about 15 minutes. It has since been put out.

Officials said three people were taken to an area hospital. One of the patients is a firefighter who was transported with minor injuries.

Crews shut down Northwest 95th Street for several blocks near the complex because, since the fire hydrants are on the north side of the street and the apartments are on the south side, firefighters ran hoses across the roadway. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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