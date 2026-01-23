MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire inside an apartment caused a smoky scene in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of an apartment fire near 1935 Normandy Drive at approximately 6:45 p.m., Thursday.

Crews quickly got the fire under control.

Firefighters were seen inspecting a pot that was on the stove in the kitchen, where the fire appears to have originated from.

It’s unclear if anybody was home when it started.

No injuries have been reported.

