MIAMI (WSVN) - Fire rescue responded to the scene of an abandoned structure fire in Miami early Wednesday morning.

The fire was sparked in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 67th Street, prompting a swift response from firefighters.

7Drone Force hovered above the scene as firefighters conducted an aggressive fire attack and doused the structure in foam. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes, fire officials say.

The fire did not spread and was contained to the structure, which appears to be a total loss.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the City of Miami Building Department’s Unsafe Structures Division was contacted to assess the structural integrity of the building.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.