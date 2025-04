NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews investigated a blaze that broke out at an abandoned building in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The flames broke out just before 11:00 p.m., Thursday in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 24th Avenue.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

No injuries were reported.

