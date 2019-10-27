Crews douse car engulfed in flames in Miami Gardens; 1 hospitalized

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A car burst into flames in Miami Gardens.

Officials said a four-car collision happened early Sunday morning on Northwest 27th Avenue and 183rd Street.

One driver said she barely made it out.

“I was waiting at the light, and a car came from the back and hit me,” said Yertaya Elliott. “I had to hop out of my car before the other car caught on fire.”

Crews were able to douse the flames.

One victim was taken to an area hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

