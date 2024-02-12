NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a crane cleanup in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood this weekend, days after a frightening collapse.

Crews on Sunday pulled the crane apart and lifted it off of an apartment building and a car.

The roof of a building sustained extensive damage, and the vehicle was crushed.

The crane toppled over on Wednesday in the area of Northeast 111th Street and 14th Avenue.

Crews brought out another crane to lift the damaged one.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.