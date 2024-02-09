NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews on Friday worked to pull a crane back up after it collapsed between two homes. It’s proven to have been a tricky cleanup, two days after it fell over.

It was a new day on Northeast 111th Street.

“Definitely been a hassle,” said a neighbor.

During the second day of cleanup, neighbors in the area said they are ready to move on.

“People that are finding ways, people got to go home and stuff, so I hope they hurry up and wrap this up,” said a neighbor.

Some of them saw the downed crane for the first time.

“At first, I thought it was the pole that fell but it’s the whole truck that fell on the houses. It was crazy,” the neighbor said.

The crane came down Wednesday afternoon, and with it, power to the block as well. A gaping whole was seen in the complex.

“Sad that they have to lose, you know, their house,” the neighbor said.

Since then, power has been restored to the neighborhood, but so far, crews have not been able to upright the toppled crane and bring normalcy back to the block.

When asked if crews will solve the issue, some residents were hesitant.

“No, but you know, they know what they’re doing,” the neighbor said. “So, hopefully they got another truck or something and that will do it and our community could be a community again.”

Florida Power & Light said there is no official timeline to get the crane back up.

The U.S. Department of Labor is investigated the incident.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.