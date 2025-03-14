SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews continued battling a grass fire that has burned for over two days in South Miami-Dade.

The fire, which began on Wednesday in Southwest 344th Street near 117th Avenue, has burned 850 acres and is 80% contained.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Air Rescue South assisted the Florida Forest Service by conducting water drops to control the fire on Thursday and Friday as crews doused the fire on the ground.

“We think we can hold it where it is. The containment will go up in the next day or so,” said Forest Area Supervisor Kevin MacEwen.

Officials said this is the first big fire of the dry season, which runs from October to May.

MacEwen stresses that homes, businesses, and animal life nearby should not be concerned.

“Nothing is threatened. There is canals and roads around it. There are no houses here,” he said.

Officials advise those who live near the woods to be careful and to avoid burning anything, even as small as a cigarette.

“If you’re operating UTVs or ATVs, or you’re having a barbecue, it’s so dry. If you’re having a small recreational fire in your yard, just be ready to put it out. Be careful. I wouldn’t recommend having a fire,” Forest Area Supervisor Kevin MacEwen. “If you smell smoke, if you’re worried about something, call the fire department but just stay away from it.”

By nightfall, crews were still on the ground fighting the flames. They said they were dealing with some broken equipment in the area.

Officials said the fire is moving a bit north.

Crews said they expect Saturday to be windy so they will keep some workers on the ground to monitor any flare ups.

It is expected to be fully under control in the next few days.

