SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews continued battling a grass fire that has burned for over two days in South Miami-Dade.

The fire, which began on Wednesday in Southwest 344th Street near 117th Avenue, has burned 700 acres and is 60% contained.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Air Rescue South assisted the Florida Forest Service by conducting water drops to control the fire on Thursday and Friday as crews doused the fire on the ground.

Officials said this is the first big fire of the dry season, which runs from October to May.

Officials advise those who live near the woods to be careful and to avoid burning anything, even as small as a cigarette.

“If you’re operating UTVs or ATVs, or you’re having a barbecue, it’s so dry. If you’re having a small recreational fire in your yard, just be ready to put it out. Be careful. I wouldn’t recommend having a fire,” Forest Area Supervisor Kevin MacEwen.

