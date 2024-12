NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A warehouse went up in flames in Northwest Miami-Dade.

It happened before 2a.m.,Wednesday morning near Northwest 74th Street and 12th Avenue.

Flames were reportedly going through the roof of the building.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.