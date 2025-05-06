NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews have contained the flames that tore through a roof of a Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Over 10 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the 1400 block and Northwest 89th Street, Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival, crews determined the smoke was coming from the roof of the home so they began to fight the flames.

Firefighters broke open portions of the roof of the home for ventilation to keep the fire from spreading through the home.

Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.