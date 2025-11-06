SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have gotten the upper hand on a massive, fast-moving fire that ignited in a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

7News cameras captured heavy flames and smoke billowing from a house near Southwest 49th Avenue and 80th Street, just before 6 a.m. on Thursday, as well as several Miami-Dade Fire Rescue trucks.

Firefighters initially appeared to focus on the garage before the flames spread across the large property. Adding to the challenge of combating the two-alarm blaze is that the residence is surrounded by trees, and there is another home right behind it.

Crews were seen using two ladder trucks as they fought the flames. As of 6:30 p.m., they continue extinguishing hot spots.

While the front of the home is still standing, a large part of the rest of the structure has collapsed.

Neighbors told 7News that the people who live in the home had moved there a few months ago and had done some renovations to the property.

Officials said no one was injured, but they have not specified whether or not there was anyone home at the time the fire started, as they continue to investigate.

