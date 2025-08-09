MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have gotten the upper hand on a massive fire that broke out inside of an automotive warehouse in Medley and caused a partial roof collapse, officials said.

Nearly 40 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near the 7500 block of Northwest 82nd Place, just after 1:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Hours later, 7News cameras captured flames and thick black smoke billowing from the top of the warehouse. The smoke was reportedly visible from miles away.

Investigators said workers were inside the warehouse when the flames ignited. Everybody inside the building was evacuated.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Officials said it’s what is inside the warehouse that made the fire so strong.

“There are engines, and they have tires, so what you’re seeing is very heavy smoke emanating from these things that are burning inside the warehouse,” said MDFR spokesperson Erika Benitez.

Several MDFR trucks were seen lining Northwest 82nd Place after Medley Police shut down the roadway. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

