Crews contain grill fire on downtown Miami high-rise balcony; Flagler St. shut down

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters have been able to contain a grill fire that sparked on a balcony at a high-rise in downtown Miami, leading to the closure of West Flagler Street near the building.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 300 block of West Flagler Street, just after 3:30 p.m., Sunday.

Cellphone video posted to Instagram captured flames and heavy smoke coming from a balcony.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said the fire started in a barbecue grill and spread to the balcony.

Crews were able to contain and put out the flames.

Residents of the apartment unit were evacuated, but they have since been allowed to return.

Because of the number of units at the scene, police have shut down West Flagler Street between Northwest Second Avenue and the Miami River. They urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Officials continue to investigate.

