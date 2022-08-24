SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews spent hours working to contain a grass fire that sparked at a nature preserve in Southwest Miami-Dade and crept dangerously close to area homes.

7SkyForce hovered above the blaze at Trinity Pineland County Park, located near Southwest 76th Street and 73rd Place, between Sunset and Miller drives, just after 5 p.m., Wednesday.

About 90 minutes later, 7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials surveying a wooded area where crews had been able to put out the flames, as back fires lit by firefighters in order to contain the blaze burned nearby.

By 10 p.m., Florida Forest Service officials said, the fire was 100% contained.

“All in all, about 10 acres burned total,” said MDFR Division Chief Jason Richard.

Officials said a shed in the area caught fire, and the flames continued to spread due in part to dry weather conditions.

MDFR and Florida Forest Service units arrived at the scene at around 3:45 p.m. and to find a large amount of trees on fire.

“When our units arrived, it was threatening a couple of houses on the west side of the property,” said Richard.

Officials said the flames spread to a shed in the area. They were able to extinguish the shed fire.

Crews worked quickly to create a perimeter around the blaze to prevent it from growing and reaching any structures.

“We ended up with about eight units here. Air rescue came to do a flyover,” said Richard.

Crews also lit back fires, including one on the north side of the blaze, in an attempt to contain the blaze.

Cameras showed one of the bombardiers that crews utilized to put out the fire and ensure no hot spots ignite.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire rescue officials said they received multiple calls of residents reporting smoke in the area without knowing its origin. Officials urge residents, especially those with respiratory ailments, to remain indoors.

Despite the closeness of the fire, area residents who spoke with 7News said they were not too concerned about it.

“I think the firefighters obviously have it under control,” said a neighbor. “You’ve got to trust these guys; they know what they’re doing, they seem calm. I think they would have told us if we were in any sort of danger.”

The Miami-Dade County Endangered Land Program has managed Trinity Pineland County Park since 1993. An official said the area is a 10-acre preserve that is owned by the state.

The official said the park is an area that requires prescribed burns to prevent serious fires from breaking out. The officials said the fire was not planned, but firefighters were able to contain Wednesday’s blaze to a specific area of the preserve and turn it into a prescribed fire.

The official said the fire will ultimately be beneficial to the endangered plants and wildlife in the area.

“Florida Forestry and Dade County Environmental Services will be here throughout the night keeping an eye on the fire and making sure there are no other issues,” said Richard.

Crews are expected to remain at the park for the next few days to monitor it and make sure there are no more flareups.

