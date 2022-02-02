NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - High tension took place at a South Florida apartment building after a fire broke out on the balcony of a high-rise, officials said.

According to investigators, the blaze sparked just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday along East Treasure Drive in North Bay Village.

Officials said a barbecue was the cause of the blaze.

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading.

Several residents waited around outside the building as crews worked to clear the scene.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

