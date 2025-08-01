OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have gotten the upper hand on a fire that broke out on the roof of a warehouse that’s under construction in Opa-locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 4700 block of Northwest 128th Street, Friday afternoon.

Officials said fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames billowing from the roof.

7News cameras captured firefighters shooting water at piles of roofing material.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic in the area is not being impacted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

