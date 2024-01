MIAMI (WSVN) - A fuel spill at a condo building in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood drew concerns from residents.

The spill took place at ICON Brickell, located on Fourth Street and Brickell Avenue, Wednesday night.

Firefighters said it was leaking from a generator.

Crews were able to clean it all up.

