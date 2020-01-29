Crews cap water main break in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have been able to cap a water main rupture at a warehouse district in Miami Gardens.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the rupture as workers shut off the valve near the area of Northwest 159th Drive and 10th Avenue, just before 4:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Water was seen flowing into the street prior to the valve shut-off.

Police shut down a small section of Northwest 159th Drive while crews continued to work.

By 5 p.m., crews were able to get the rupture under control, and water had begun to recede.

The roadway has since reopened partially to traffic.

