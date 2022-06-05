MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews in Miami have capped a sewage spill and are working to contain a second one caused by incessant rainfall in the area.

7News cameras on Sunday captured crews with the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department as they worked to clean up the spill.

Officials said more than 1,000 gallons of raw sewage flowed into the Miami River near Northwest Seventh Street and 10th Avenue.

Crews were eventually able to contain the spill and started cleanup efforts.

Officials with the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department said a second spill took place in the Morningside neighborhood during the overnight hours on Sunday when a resident opened a manhole cover in an effort to filter out standing water.

The water eventually went into the storm drain, but the waste overflowed into the bay near Morningside Park.

Crews on Sunday disinfected the area and put up signage.

Officials said the downpours that began Friday night caused their system to be inundated past capacity, leading to an overflow of the Central Plant’s pipes.

Officials said they will continue to test the water in Morningside for two consecutive days to make sure it’s clean.

The system that brought record rainfall to parts of South Florida has since strengthened to become Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

