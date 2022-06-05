MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews in Miami have capped a sewage spill caused by incessant rainfall in the area.

7News cameras on Sunday captured crews with the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department as they worked to clean up the spill.

Officials said more than 1,000 gallons of raw sewage flowed into the Miami River near Northwest Seventh Street and 10th Avenue.

Crews were eventually able to contain the spill and started cleanup efforts.

Officials said the downpours that began Friday night caused their system to be inundated past capacity, leading to an overflow of the Central Plant’s pipes.

The system that brought record rainfall to parts of South Florida has since strengthened to become Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

