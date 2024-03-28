MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews have repaired a natural gas leak at a construction site in Miami that sent toxic fumes into the air.

City of Miami Police issued a traffic alert on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, just after 12:35 p.m., Thursday.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a natural gas leak, we have temporarily closed NE 21 Street between NE 2 Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard. Please avoid this area. MV pic.twitter.com/nRz3WEkqNM — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 28, 2024

Due to the gas leak, streets in the area from Northeast 21st Street between Northeast Second Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard were temporarily closed.

Police officers rerouted traffic while Miami Fire Rescue secured the natural gas line.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.