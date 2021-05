MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews have repaired a gas leak that led to a road closure in Miami.

City of Miami Fire crews closed Southwest Eighth Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets while they worked to cap the leak, Monday morning.

Just before noon, officials confirmed the leak had been mitigated.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.