MIAMI (WSVN) - A gas leak in Miami prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

Miami Fire Rescue arrived at the scene near Jackson Memorial Hospital, Tuesday morning.

According to officials, a gas pipe was cut at a construction site nearby.

Workers at the construction site were told to go home.

No one was injured and the leak has been capped.

Hazmat crews remained at the scene to monitor the air quality in the area.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.