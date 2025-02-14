MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews have capped a gas leak in Miami.

Crews responded to reports of a natural gas leak along South Miami Avenue, between 15th and 16th streets, Thursday evening.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue temporarily blocked off the road as crews worked on making repairs.

Fire crews said a subcontractor cut a line.

No injuries were reported.

The road has since reopened to traffic.

