MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews on the ground were able to cap a gas leak in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units and a gas company responded to the leak at Northwest 45th Avenue and 195th Street on Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above the excavation site where white smoke was billowing from the ground. The area was closed off by red tape.

Crews were seen digging the ground as they look for the valve to shut off the gas.

After hours of work, crews were able to cap the leak.

During those working hours, surrounding areas were evacuated out of precaution and residents were asked to shelter in place.

No injuries were reported.

