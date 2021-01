MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews have repaired a gas line that ruptured in a busy area in the City of Miami.

The break took place in the area of Northeast Second Avenue, between 23rd and 29th streets, Thursday morning.

Authorities said a construction company may have caused the leak while doing work in the area.

Vehicles were allowed to get by while crews capped the leak.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.