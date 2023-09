MIAMI (WSVN) - A gas leak caused brief concern in Miami’s Little Havana section.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, the problem stemmed from a gas line that was cut at a construction site in the area of Southwest 13th Street and 19th Avenue, Thursday morning.

Authorities said no one was hurt.

Fire crews said the leak was secured, and the area is clear.

