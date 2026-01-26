NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews were able to cap a gas leak in an elementary school in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Students, teachers and staff were briefly evacuated from North Glade Elementary School on Monday morning after reports of a gas smell in the kitchen.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the school and quickly worked to stop the leak.

No one was hurt and students were able to return to class.

